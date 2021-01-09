Danil Pollack Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) CEO Danil Pollack purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of Bespoke Extracts stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. Bespoke Extracts, Inc market its products as dietary supplements through its direct-to-consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

