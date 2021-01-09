DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 106.8% Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $86,923.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, STEX, Bitmart and SWFT. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 106.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,179,314,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, txbit.io, Bitbox, SWFT and Bitmart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.