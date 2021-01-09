Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE DRI opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -129.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $126.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

