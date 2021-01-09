David King Buys 215,000 Shares of Cellmid Limited (CDY.AX) (ASX:CDY) Stock

Cellmid Limited (CDY.AX) (ASX:CDY) insider David King bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$22,575.00 ($16,125.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.18.

Cellmid Limited (CDY.AX) Company Profile

Cellmid Limited, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products for cancer and various chronic inflammatory conditions in Australia, the United States, and Japan. The company offers midkine, a driver and modulator of inflammatory diseases, including chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer; and focuses on blocking midkine, a protein for autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammation, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

