David R. Brooks Sells 8,613 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 242,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

