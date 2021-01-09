DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

DBVT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

