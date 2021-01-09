Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14.

On Friday, November 6th, David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $314.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $320.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

