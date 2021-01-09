Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. 131,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 46,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) Company Profile (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

