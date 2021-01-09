Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

DCTH stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 over the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

