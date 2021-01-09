Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. DNB Markets cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

