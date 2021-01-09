Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 550,060 Shares

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $2,353,992.48.

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $2,781,192.15.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $1,502,255.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $27.99 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,231,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

