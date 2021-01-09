Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Raised to $14.00 at Stephens

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target increased by Stephens from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

