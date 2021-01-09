Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

