DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.88

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 48054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

