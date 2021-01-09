Desjardins Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

SIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities lowered SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

SIL stock opened at C$13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.43.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

