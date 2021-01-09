Desjardins Weighs in on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

