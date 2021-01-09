Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $180.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.35.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after buying an additional 167,559 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

