Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $37.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

