Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.20 ($17.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.72. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

