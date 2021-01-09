DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos Sells 625 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $388.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

