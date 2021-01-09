Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

LON DGE traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,038 ($39.69). 2,595,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £71.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,738.89. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). In the last three months, insiders purchased 872 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,923.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

