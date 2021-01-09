Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €46.38 ($54.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.25. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21.

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

