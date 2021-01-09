DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) & Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Head to Head Analysis

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSys and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics -510.42% -749.14% -126.52%

Volatility and Risk

DiaSys has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiaSys and Bionano Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics $10.13 million 71.07 -$29.82 million ($1.90) -2.47

DiaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DiaSys and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionano Genomics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bionano Genomics has a consensus price target of $1.44, suggesting a potential downside of 69.41%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than DiaSys.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats DiaSys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSys

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

