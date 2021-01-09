Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $571.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

