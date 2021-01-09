Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 20,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,572,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,057,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.

DIOD opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 121.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Diodes by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

