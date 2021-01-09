Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Shares Up 2.8%

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.67. 1,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion High Growth ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 20.00% of Direxion High Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.