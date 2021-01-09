Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,033 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $293.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $300.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

