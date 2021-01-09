Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

