Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. BidaskClub lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.