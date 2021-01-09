Diversified Trust Co Has $2.06 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after acquiring an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

