Diversified Trust Co Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 178,953 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

