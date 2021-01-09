Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $209.90 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average is $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

