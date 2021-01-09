Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCBO. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -310.79. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$86.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.72.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

