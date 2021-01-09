DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.37.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.24 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

