Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

