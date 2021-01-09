Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.74

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.74 and last traded at $114.71, with a volume of 105378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,531,000 after acquiring an additional 146,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

