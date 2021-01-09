DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $16.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after buying an additional 627,907 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $11,738,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $8,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 23.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

DOYU opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

