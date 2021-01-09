DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOYU. China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $11.02 on Thursday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DouYu International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.