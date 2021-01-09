Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $58,955.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

