DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Up 1.5%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.33 and last traded at $83.20. 20,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 35,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSDVY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

