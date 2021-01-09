DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Tops $408,747.54

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $408,747.54 and $5,721.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003681 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars.

