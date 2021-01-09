Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 226,403 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

