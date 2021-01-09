Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

