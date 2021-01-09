DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $6.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

DRRX stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

