DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.41. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

