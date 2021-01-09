e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,450.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,530. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.