E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.60. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

