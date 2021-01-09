E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.79 Average PT from Brokerages

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.79 ($12.69).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOAN. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Friday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

