E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.79 ($12.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EOAN stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.60. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

