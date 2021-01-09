Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded to “Hold” at G.Research

G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGBN. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 166,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,231. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

